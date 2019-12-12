Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Local rice farmers face challenging 2019 season resulting in low rice yields

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The 2019 rice season was difficult for rice production in Southwest Louisiana because of poor growing conditions throughout the year.

In Acadia Parish, they’re the number one rice producing parish in the State of Louisiana.

Rice yields were much lower this year because of the challenging season many local farmers faced.
Dustin Harrell, Extension Rice Specialist for the State of Louisiana and a Rice Research Agronomist for the LSU Ag Center Rice Research Station in Crowley, said, “When you look at the state as a whole, we are probably about 70% lower in our rice yields this year than we were in 2018.”

Harrell said this year, yields were around 39 barrels of rice per acre. Compare that to last year of well over 40 barrels per acre.

All because of the challenging season rice farmers endured.

Harrell added, “Last year was pretty difficult for us as far as rainfall events. We actually had three different rainfall events throughout the growing season that caused trouble for our growers.”

Had Hurricane Barry dumped more rain as forecasted, Harrell said it would’ve been a complete disaster for rice farmers.

Still, many yields were lost.

“What happened was we didn’t get as much rain, but the rice was flowering and the flower was open, and that’s when it sheds pollen and it pollinates that grain, and if you get rain and wind during that time, that can disrupt that pollination process. It’ll actually blank the grain and you can lose yield that way,” explained Harrell.

Acadiana farmers told Harrell their rice yields were about 30% lower than previous years.

“Another thing that hurt our yield potential last year was smuts, and it’s a type of disease that’ll hit the rice as it’s maturing and it’s a disease that we really haven’t worried about in the past, but we had epidemic levels of it this year,” said Harrell.

This past year, Louisiana saw 415,000 acres of rice with Acadia Parish producing 80,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories