Local restaurants taking extra precautions against coronavirus threat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Restaurants, both large and small, are taking precautions against the threat of the coronavirus.

At Preservation Bar & Grill in New Iberia, the safety and health of their customers is their highest priority. They are monitoring and following all guidelines due to the coronavirus threat.

Alexis Indest, General Manager of Preservation Bar & Grill, said, “It’s just taking that extra step to making sure that our customers feel comfortable to go out. I think that’s very important that we still continue to support businesses and continue to use our economy to the fullest so we’re doing that extra step to make sure that everybody, a, is safe, and b, is comfortable.”​

She said the restaurant has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all major touch points… that’s menus, chairs, door handles, tables, glassware and utensils.​

“With this (coronavirus) coming out, now, we are actually taking even that first step in constantly wiping things down twice as much as normally would. From the Clorox wipes for the host stand, to actually getting our true sanitizer and wiping our POS systems down, wiping the bathrooms down. It’s just a constant keep up on a regular basic, but now it’s just doubling,” explained Indest.

Preservation is also giving dine-in customers the option of plastic plates or utensils, or outside seating for those who prefer it.​

“We don’t want people to get scared or nervous,” added Indest. “I understand there is that factor in it, but we’re taking those extra precautions, and I still want people to come in and enjoy themselves and not to be so worried.”