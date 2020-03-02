Local restaurant host ‘Give Back Day’ for Deputy Nick Tullier

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sombrebo’s Restaurant in Lafayette will donate some of its proceeds Monday, March 2, to Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy who was wounded in a mass shooting of law enforcement officers in July, 2016 that killed three deputies and injured two others.

The donation will be 15 percent of the total bill, the Tullier family announced though social media.

Orders include dine-in and take out. Waitr orders not included.

The restaurant is at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Tullier was shot in the head and abdomen after answering a call to take down an active shooter who was targeting officers.

Deputies Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were all killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Chad Montgomery was grazed in the head.

Deputies Bruce Simmons and Nick Tullier continue their fights with their bullet wounds.