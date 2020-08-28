Local residents impacted by Laura making the best when storm effects could have been worse

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Acadiana residents are dealing with power outages. Most of them are doing the best they can with what they have.

It’s normal to run away from Louisiana’s soaring temperatures, but Hurricane Laura has this Abbeville resident choosing a muggy breeze over steaming temperatures inside of his home.

“It is very hot inside the house, right now it’s like 86 degrees. We’re kind of staying outside because of the cool breeze that we’re still getting,” said Wesley Lemaire. “Until power gets back on it’s going to stay steaming.”

Wesley and his family lost power the night before hurricane Laura made landfall. Although they are able to manage they still want answers.

“All we were told is that they are working on it. They’re not sure when the power is going to be back on,” he said.

Wesley says the wait is frustrating. However, it could be worse.

“As long as we can have the fans running and the generator fully gassed, it will run for 11 hours so we will be taking it in as much as we can and making sure that we are at least comfortable to some extent,” Lemaire said.