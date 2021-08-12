Local pre-school to delay opening to better prepare for school year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Close to Home pre-school classrooms are filled with toddlers and Pre-K students.

However, for the next few weeks, children’s schedules won’t operate as most students who are back in school.

Rori Brooks, owner and instructor of Close to Home Daycare says teachers are taking time out to better prepare for the new school year.

“We are re-organizing the classrooms and restocking,” said Brooks. “All the teachers made a list of things they need to enhance the curriculum that we already have going on. All of those things will help us have a great school year, so we won’t actually start until after Labor Day.”

Teachers are also receiving extra training. The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted students’ emotions. Brooks says she noticed students are not reacting well to change. The 16-hour conscience discipline course informs teachers on how to properly help toddlers manage and adjust. Mental health professionals will also be available to teachers and staff.

“Instead of just an abrupt change they’re going to the classroom, to the new environment, they will play for a little bit and then go back to their old environment,” said Brooks. “So, we are doing it a little bit more gently just to be in-tuned with their emotions.”

When it comes to safety precautions, Brooks says teachers and staff are required to wear masks whether vaccinated or not. Social distancing is enforced, and temperatures are checked often.