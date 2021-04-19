Local police departments to participate in drug take back day

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are participating in the national prescription drug take back day this Saturday.

The national prescription drug take back day offers a safe opportunity to dispose of prescription medications that are expired or no longer needed.

The St. Martin PSO is hosting their event on Saturday April 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 Main Hwy., St. Martinville, LA., which is located at the corner of Cypress Island Extension and Main Hwy.

No liquids, needles, or sharps will be accepted, only pills or patches.

Local Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, and there is a drive-thru service so that participants do not have to exit their cars.

Scott PD’s event is on Saturday April 24 from 9 a.m. – noon in the parking lot of Brian Schlesinger State Farm on the corner of Cameron St. and Cayret St.

In collaboration with Larry Lantier of Cashway Pharmacy and Brian Schlesinger of Brian

Schlesinger State Farm, Scott Police Department will be collecting controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances. Syringes and injectables are not being accepted at this time.

Chief Leger will also have an officer available for a free child seat compliance check.