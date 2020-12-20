Local organization ‘Queens on the Move’ host holiday toy giveaway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The community group “Queens on the Move” hosted a holiday toy giveaway Saturday for families in Lafayette.

The toys are for kids who are less fortunate.

The organizer for the event says many people are going through so much with the pandemic, and devastating hurricanes earlier this year, that it’s good to help out.

“Knowing with the pandemic, and all of these hurricane we had in the last couple of months, we knew some people would have been less fortunate. We were fortunate enough to give toys to the unfortunate.”