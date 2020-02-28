Local nonprofit addresses domestic violence among teen dating partners

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One in three teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults.

A local non-profit is speaking up about this trend.

“To cut out the fear because we are no longer victims but victors,” said Taylar Francis.

She knows the experience first-hand about. “A lot of it started with verbal. then it started with physical for me. As I grew older, I became more involved in domestic relationships,” she said.

Not only did Francis stand up for herself, she created Flawed Masterpieces, a non-profit that steps in for others.

“He choked me to the point to where I almost passed out,” said Kelsey Sanders.

Sanders recently got involved with the organization. She was 16 years old when her life was threatened, but waited until about three years ago to share her story with anyone.

“Even then that wasn’t enough for me to leave because I knew it was wrong, but I didn’t really process it as being abuse,” said Sanders.

Sanders is now the vice president of Faith House. Francis’ “Flawed Masterpieces” is empowering teens and educating them about the warning signs.

“Teens are being murdered behind teen dating domestic violence. and we say oh they just had a domestic dispute. It’s been going on for years. Instead of someone saying hey let’s stop and help, we stop, we talk about it but we never seek the help,” she added.

It’s considered a taboo subject that’s now getting more attention. They plan to break the cycle, beginning with a rally in the Hub City.

“Because if nobody knows then you can’t get the right help and you’ll be out alone and who knows what can happen if you don’t have anyone on your side,” said Sandars.

The second annual Teen Dating Domestic Violence Awareness rally is this Sunday at the Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St. Lafayette, 70501 from 2 to 6 p.m.

