Local non-profit opens doors to small business owners displaced by Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Opportunity Machine in Lafayette is offering free workspaces for small business owners who have been displaced because of Hurricane Ida.

Internet, printers, and a dry workspace can be hard to come by for some business owners across Southeast Louisiana. That’s why the Opportunity Machine is opening its doors to small business owners who are working to keep things going.

“They are trying to figure out not only where they are going to move their families while they are out of power for a while, but also how they are going to continue to run their business and make sure that they’re tending to their clients,” said OM Executive Director Dustin Ortego.

The space gives small business owners 24-hour access to a professional workspace, which includes high-speed internet, printers, and even coffee. They can also have mail sent to the building for a period of time, if needed.

“It just gives them a professional environment to continue working and connect with clients to make sure their businesses are currently operated,” Ortego said.

Ortego says he will offer space for the next month, and then figure out a plan on a case-by-case basis from there. The OM will also offer mentoring for business owners navigating a disaster for the very first time.