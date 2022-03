LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Larry Miller’s Bon Cajun Accordions increased in popularity once he decided to start building over 40 years ago. Notable local musicians began playing Bon Cajun Accordions on stage bringing popularity to the business.

Keith Frank, Chris Ardoin, and Sheryl Cormier have all played Larry Miller’s custom built cajun accordions.

The notarity of those musicians gave Larry Miller the boost he needed to become a full time builder. Now his accordions are played across the world.