Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Local law enforcement agencies help host Christmas party for foster children

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police and Fire Departments participated in the Department of Children and Family Service and Jr Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Party for foster children.

Several deputies, police officers, and firefighters assisted with cooking and serving a gumbo, playing games with the kids, and enjoying the Holiday Season with Santa and many of the children.

PIO Drew David said he expects to make this a yearly event with DCFS, “This is what Christmas is all about. Many may think we are here giving ourselves, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We are receiving today. We are the ones blessed by these kids and all they have to offer us. That simple offering is the theme of every Christmas; LOVE.”

