Lafayette business owner responds to possible minimum wage increase

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana workers could see a minimum wage increase in the years to come, but it depends on the success of resident Joe Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar economic rescue package.

Owner of Handy Stop Market in Downtown Lafayette tells me there are pros and cons to an increase in minimum wage.

President Joe Biden’s relief package consist of a list of initiatives aimed at supporting Americans’ finances during the pandemic.

The plan includes a $1,400 stimulus check which, coupled with the $600 already being distributed, brings the total to $2,000for most Americans.



The package also calls for the federal minimum wage to be raised to $15 per hour.

Since 2009, that amount is $7.25.

While an increase in minimum wage can benefit American workers, local business owner Bradley Cruice

says wages should increase gradually to soften the impact on small businesses.

“We’ve already budgeted this year and we already have our projections for a year or two out

so that would dramatically impact our business model.”

Cruice says increasing minimum wages is not the solution to bettering the economy, it’s just one part.

I think it needs to be apart of that equation of how do we grow the economy with wages, higher paying jobs, certifications. it’s an all-in-one mix.

I don’t think just increasing minimum wage is the fix.

Right now, the Biden administration is working to get the economic relief package through congress.

In a congressional meeting Monday, President Biden mentioned terms could change.