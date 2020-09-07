Local health officials warn against gathering for Labor Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Health officials are reminding people not to have large gatherings. If people do have large gatherings, it could cause a ripple effect through the state. It’s being called the perfect storm.

Several public schools open this week. Cleanup continues from Hurricane Laura. These could all cause cases to rise if people gather for the holiday weekend.

“If we’re not really, really, really careful, and if we’re not vigilant- we could definitely end up where we were before,” state regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanski said. “We want our economy to move forward. We want people, most importantly, to live long healthy lives.”

Gathering in large groups could be putting other people’s lives at risk.

During Memorial Day weekend in May, there was a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“What could really be bad is if we get together this weekend and lots of people- there’s transmission in the virus, that happens and then these kids come together at school, that’s going to perpetuate that. Then in a couple weeks, we could really be in a bad place,” Stefanski said.

She says just to follow the governors orders when it comes to gathering in groups and wearing masks.

“For Labor Day, big barbeques shouldn’t happen,” she said. “Ideally, you keep small groups, people who are in your small friend and family network. Don’t mix with a lot of other people. Just hopefully make this a quiet a labor day as possible.”