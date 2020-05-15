Local gym taking measures to adhere to phase one of reopening

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Along with dining areas in restaurants, hair salons and other businesses, gyms are also reopening under phase one of opening the state.

At Cajun Fitness in Youngsville, they’re adhering to state guidelines. One of the ways they’ve helped to maintain social distancing while exercising is spacing out cardio and strength machines.

“The main thing is safety. The main thing is safety for our members. The main thing is safety for our employees,” Jason Smith, President of Cajun Fitness, said.

Cajun Fitness has six locations across South Louisiana.​

To keep the gym at 25% capacity per state guidelines of phase one, staff will be at the entrance counting members as they walk up.​​

“Our classes are going to be regulated down because we need more floor space. Our cardio machines or strength machines are spaced out to where you can exercise by keeping the six-foot social distancing,” explained Smith.​ There are also signs displayed on machines asking members to adhere to social distancing. ​

Cajun Fitness typically operates 24 hours a day, but for at least the next 21 days under phase one, they will close at night.​​

“When we shut down at night, we can really give our clubs a thorough sanitizing. We can come in, shut everything down,” said Smith. “Whereas, if you’re 24 hours, and there’s all this people coming it, it’s kind of hard to do that, and also with 24 hour, we can’t regulate the 25% capacity that we’re allowed.”​

Smith said group classes will be regulated and personal trainers will wear masks and gloves to ensure the safety of their clients.​

“We only have so many X’s on this floor in our group X classes so we’re going to have to regulate that with employees. Sign in sheet, and also instructors are going to have to regulate that, too,” he said.



Cajun Fitness will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and fully staffed. They ask members to bring their own towel due to no towel service because of safety precautions under phase one.