Local group offering free laundry service to Hurricane Laura evacuees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Free laundry service is being offered to Lake Charles area evacuees and their families who have relocated to Lafayette.

Kathryne Gerard and friends will pick-up, wash, dry, fold and deliver your laundry back to you.

The service is free and on a first come, first serve basis to evacuees and their families.

“Anyone who has been displaced because of Laura and evacuated here to live in Lafayette hotels, apartments or with other family members, we would like to offer a weekend of free laundry” Gerard said.

The event takes place Friday through Sunday, September 11-13.

Anyone needing assistance should text the group at 337-281-9368 to arrange for pick-up.