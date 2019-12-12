Live Now
Local family-owned business had Christmas presents stolen from mailbox

Local
Shawn’s Cajun Meats and Grocery took to Facebook, pleading for the public’s help.

They say their grandson’s Christmas gift was stolen directly from their mailbox at the business and even provided surveillance video of it happening.

They’re asking the community to help identify the suspects and encourage people to keep an eye out on their own property so others don’t fall victim.

If you have any information, you can contact Shawn’s Cajun Meats at 337-685-0920 Opt 2.

You can also contact the Delcambre Police Department at 337-685-4404. All calls will remain anonymous.

