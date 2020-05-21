Local family asking for help after loved one drowns while vacationing

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Acadiana family is sharing their story after their loved one suddenly died while on vacation.

The family of 56-year-old Aron Jack Noel was recently vacationing in Biloxi when Aron unexpectedly drowned while swimming in the water.​

Now, the family is asking for help with his funeral expenses.

“She said, ‘Y’all, need to come. We think ‘Poppy’ drowned.'”

Chilling words from Jodie Noel, one of Aron’s three daughters.​

The Noel Family was vacationing in Biloxi this past weekend, when their fun time took a turn for the worse.​

“His face fell into the water, and he ended up drowning or aspirating really, on the water, that he was breathing in,” Chassity Noel, Aron’s daughter, added.

Aron and his family were swimming in the Gulf, when suddenly, he became unconscious.​ His family dragged him to the shore as quickly as they could, and immediately called 911.​​

“All I seen was a big crowd of people surrounding somebody, and I seen people doing CPR so we tried to get to the shore as fast as possible, and when I got there, I started freaking out,” explained Jodie. “He was purple and blue. He wasn’t breathing at all. They got a pulse, but they lost it shortly after.”

“And they never got it back,” said Heather Noel, another one of Aron’s daughters.

Aron was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.​

“They called just my momma in so they could tell her that he had passed,” said Chassity.​

Doctors told Aron’s wife he may have suffered a heart attack before drowning.​

“He was almost positive it was a massive heart attack, and when he had the massive heart attack, his face went down in the water, and he aspirated,” Phyllis Bernard Noel said.

Described as the rock of the Noel Family, Aron loved to make people laugh.​​ “He loved people,” explained Jodie.

“His favorite thing was to make people laugh. That was his thing. Any kind of way he could,” ​Chassity added.

The Noel Family is now asking for help in offsetting funeral expenses for Aron.​​

“They’re saying that the insurance policy doesn’t exist so basically we were coming into this with nothing,” said Chassity.​​

If you’d like to help the Noel Family to help offset funeral expenses, click here for their GoFundMe account.