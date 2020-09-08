Local educator: Schools are losing teachers due to COVID-19 concerns

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Teachers across Acadiana are doing their best to keep calm during these stressful times. No matter the setting, virtual or in-person, the risk of teaching while COVID cases continue to rise has many teachers thinking twice.

Iberia Parish educator Cammie Maturin says Iberia Parish schools have lost some of their best teachers.

“Over the summer we had a lot of resignations,” she said. “We had a lot of retirements and it was really good teachers but because of their age and their health condition, they just couldn’t come back.”

Maturin says replacing experienced teachers will be a challenge.

“A lot of these are really good teachers that we lost. ‘m not saying the upcoming ones are not going to be good but when you lose an older teacher who has that old mentality and structure and everything it’s hard to replace somebody like that.”

Although most teachers in the parish chose to return to the classroom, they expect their safety to be taken seriously.

Maturin says a number of teachers walked out of orientation earlier Tuesday due to overcapacity. Through it, they all stand together, she said.

“It’s just a lot that happened today and it was just a difficult time for some of our colleagues. We’re going to stick together and stick with them. We have their backs,” Maturin said. “If they need representation, we’re here. It’s going to be difficult, but we’re going to get through it.”