Local educator concerned about what in-person learning could mean for school staff, parents, and students

(KLFY)- A teacher for over 30 years, Juanita Hall, says she is ready is welcome back her students to the classroom but says COVID-19 safety concerns still linger.

“We care and we are giving students the best education we can with what we have,” Hall continues.

Hall serves as the Lafayette President of Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (APEL) which serves as a support system for teachers.

She adds most of her members still share the same concern.

Are schools safely ready to welcome back students in the midst of a pandemic?

“There is a concern in a rise in cases and we will have to go back to ground zero,” explains Hall.

Hall says in order to properly educate students inside classrooms, it will take transparency and communication for all aspects of a school system.

Hall says, “The districts need to value us as teachers and staff that touch the lives of children.”

She explains it starts at home with parents and guardians before children even walk on campus.

“If they are sick and parents send them to school, they are showing no compassion,” adds Hall.