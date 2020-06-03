Local doughnut shop wants to turn your weekend rally posters into ‘pop up’ monument

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local doughnut shop wants to re-purpose your weekend rally posters.

The owners of Rickey Meche’s Doughnut King on West Willow Street in Lafayette say they want to collect as many posters as possible from the weekend rally and protest against police brutality, to make a monument on the grounds of the garden next door to the business to commemorate the passion and the action of our community.

“Imagine a space on a major street in Lafayette overly filled with authentic protest signs! It would be a powerful visual.”

In exchange for your poster, Meche’s is offering a free donut of your choosing.

“For those who attended the rally, if y’all still have your signs and would like to part with them, I am inviting you to drop them off (in exchange for a donut if you’d like) over the next week or so.”

Meche’s has joined forces with the UL Lafayette Student Action and Organizing Committee to make the monument happen.

“The momentum created and the memory of the fallen tributes as well as the memory of this historic gathering of colorblind camaraderie in our city warrants continuation.”

Meche’s is opened every day from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.