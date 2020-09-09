Local doctors taking in medical residents from Lake Charles hospital program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Students interning at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital have no place to train due to flooding. Doctors in the state are taking them into their practices. One of those doctors is right here in Acadiana.

Despite Hurricane Laura’s heavy impact, hospital officials here at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital are doing their best to provide housing and training for residents enrolled in the family medicine residency program.

“I’ve been looking for places for them to continue their medical education for a short period of time until we’re completely up and running which will hopefully be October 1,” said Danette Null of the family medicine residency program.

Lake Charles Memorial’s family medicine residency program is searching for housing and training facilities for residents enrolled in the program. Null says a few former residents in surrounding areas across Acadiana are offering help.

“I’ve been very grateful and overwhelmed with the number of our former residents that we trained that are in the surrounding area that are saying hey we would be happy to take on a resident or two,” said Null.

Null says finding training facilities for those residents is not an issue. But finding a temporary home for some residents has been challenging.

“It’s been a little bit of a limiting factor for us,” said Null. “I was able to secure some housing this morning here locally at the hospital. I’m just trying to make sure I have locations for them in outlying areas.”

Null says that she and a few of her colleagues are also offering their homes to residents.