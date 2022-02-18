Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — A local dentist office offered free services to the community today.

Troy Miller, owner and founder of Quest Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in Lafayette says the “Dentistry of our Hearts event is a success every year.”

According to Miller on the day of the event dentists offer, “cleaning, sealings, extractions, fillings. It just depends on the need of that child.”

After eight years of hosting the free event, the goal is still the same, to help meet the needs of the people in the community.

Miller allows each employee from the office on a monthly basis to donate an amount to people’s care that they see fit.

“Even though we do a free day of dentistry once a year, we are actually are doing free services all of the time,” Miller said.

Dr. Miller says by next year he plans to host several events across Acadiana.