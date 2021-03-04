Local dentist office offering free dental care for children up to age 10 on Friday, March 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Quest Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics will be providing FREE dental care for children up to 10 years old on March 5th, 2021.
Each child will receive a free cleaning, filling, extraction, or sealants, depending on their individual needs.

There will be no appointment necessary; however, this event is held on a first-come, first-served basis, so plan to arrive early and be prepared to wait.
Please call (337) 984-4747 for more information, or visit the Facebook event here.
A parent or legal guardian is required to register a child for free dental care.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. No insurance card or payment information is required.

