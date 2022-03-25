LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Marta Korolyshyn is a Ukrainian woman living in Louisiana. She and her husband sat down with News 10’s Caroline Marcello to talk about what they are trying to do for those in Ukraine affected by the war.

Korolyshyn’s family is stuck in Ukraine as attacks continue. Although some of the women and children in her family were able to escape, Korolyshyn says her two nephews are hiding in a bath tub because there is no bomb shelter nearby. The couple’s goal is to collect supplies to send to the people living in the middle of the war zone, including her family.

Korolyshyn and her husband will be collecting donations at Ragin’ Cajun Foods in Broussard this Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you can’t make it out on Sunday, there is also a GoFundMe.

Ragin’ Cajun Foods is located at 206 Burgess Dr.