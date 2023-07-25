(KLFY) – A local barbecue cook-off that supports UL Lafayette’s members of the military, veterans and their dependents will be featured on Food Network.

The Food Network TV show “BBQ USA” will feature Operation Smoke Sheaux, a collaboration launched in 2021 between UL Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Services’ and the Barbecue Competitors Alliance. “Battle on the Bayou” was filmed during “BBQ USA” host Michael Symon’s visit to Operation Smoke Sheaux, which was held in March at Poche’s RV Park near Breaux Bridge. World renowned chef Symon, according to the “BBQ USA” website, travels “the country to check out some of the most-esteemed ’cue competitions and try the meaty masterpieces they’re famous for.”

Roughly 60 of “the most competitive barbecuers” from the region and other states served up more than tasty spare ribs, brisket and chicken, explained UL Lafayette’s Ryan Gonzales, assistant director of Veteran and Military Student Services. There was a special smoked gumbo competition the night before the Saturday barbecue contest, a nod to host Symon’s request to cook one of Louisiana’s most distinctive dishes. There was even live music from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.

The cook-off is a fierce competition for bragging rights, a slice of about $10,000 in prize money, and a chance to advance to national competition. “It has a festival-like atmosphere and, since our area’s barbecue is different from anywhere else, we hope that it can help put us on the map as a go-to barbecue destination like Kansas City or St. Louis,” Gonzales said.

Competitor entry fees, attendees, and sponsor contributions fund Operation Smoke Sheaux. Everything is donated and the event has raised more than $29,000 since its inception. Funds go into a UL Lafayette Foundation account. The account supports Office of Veteran and Military Student Services events such as its annual crawfish boil and a pool party for student veterans.

It has also enabled the creation of an “emergency fund” to help student veterans facing extreme hardship, including with health issues or natural disaster recovery.

The first airing of the TV show’s “Battle on the Bayou” episode will be Monday, Aug. 7.