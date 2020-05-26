Local chef, owner of Frog City Cafe restaurant in Rayne dies

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Acadiana is mourning the loss of one of its biggest cultural ambassadors and one of its most talented chefs.
Chef David Roy Lyons was best known for his restaurant ‘Frog City Café’ in Rayne, named one of the great cajun restaurants in the state.
Chef Roy traveled and catered in many states, and visited more than a dozen countries including Canada, France, Holland, Spain and the Netherlands.
A visitation and memorial service will be held June 20, followed by mass at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire.
“Chef Roy” died Monday at Amelia Manor nursing home in Lafayette.
He was 70 years old.