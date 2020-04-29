Local businessman Frank Gerami II dies at 68

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The President and CEO of Party Central, Event Solutions, Deep South Containers and Acadiana Landfill, Frank Gerami II, died Tuesday at his residence in Lafayette.

He was 68 years old.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12 noon in Calvary Cemetery.

Services will also be live streamed on Facebook for all friends and extended family members who are unable to attend due to the present circumstances.

For full access to Frank’s tribute page on Facebook, please click this link.

The Gerami family is encouraging all family members and friends to join the group and share memories and condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank’s name to The Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.