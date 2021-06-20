Local businesses celebrating Pride 2021

In celebration of the Lafayette City Council’s declaration of pride month, Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange is proud to present the first-ever Lafayette Pride Event on June 26, 2021.

Taking place in Downtown Lafayette, this event is a day of community, inclusion and acceptance. Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange owner Wendy Dorfman says, “We are grateful for the support, and enthusiastic participation of local business as we create a safe and welcoming space downtown for the LGBTQIA+ community here in Acadiana. It is our hope that the day is full of love, acceptance and visibility.”

Raffles and prizes will be happening at Sugarwolf Outdoors, 501 Jefferson Street, Saturday starting at 11 am.

Businesses downtown will be decorated for pride, offering a variety of food and drink specials as well as a Pride map to follow along.

Participating businesses can be found on Sugarwolf Outdoors social media event page.

Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange was founded in 2020 and strives to connect the community with consignment outdoor gear and nature. Learn more about the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/sugarwolfoutdoors