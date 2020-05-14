Local barber ready to get back to work; says atmosphere will look alot different

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Owners of barber shops and hair salons in the local area are getting ready to re-open Friday.

However, there are changes that will have to be made before a customer can seen.

Barber Harold Duffy of Harold’s Barber Shop says they are going to have to stop the walk-in clients from coming inside and waiting to be served.

“We are going to straight appointments only, and then we are going to have to do a rearrangement as far as our seating arrangement area is concerned.”

He says the chair spacing will be eight feet apart.

“I guess everybody in town is doing it including all the restaurants and all these other businesses. I guess this is just going to be the way of life from now on.”

Barber Harold Duffy Sr. says he has a request of customers coming to the shop.

“”All of our customers, especially our seniors should wear a mask when you come to the shop. If you don’t have one, we can provide a few of them to stay in compliance to what the rules and regulations are.”

“Everybody thought it was just a walk in the park watching other people from other countries until it hits home and then you have to change the way you do things.”

The Duffy’s say the mask they do have were donated to them by Councilman Pat Lewis.