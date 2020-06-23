Breaking News
Local bank temporarily closes after employee test positive for coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Kaliste Saloom location of Advancial Bank has temporarily closed its drive-thru lanes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch at 306 East Kaliste Saloom Road is now undergoing a deep interior cleaning following public health guidelines and is expected to open as soon as possible, Advancial said in a statement.

Because the branch has been operating on a drive-thru basis only, the employee did not come into contact with any members, the bank announced.

Customers are advised to visit the South Lafayette branch at 6154 Johnston Street for drive thru transactions.

