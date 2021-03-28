Local attorney Bob Wright of Domengeaux, Wright Roy and Edwards, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Bob Wright, Lafayette attorney and longtime member of the Louisiana Racing Commission, died Saturday night in New Orleans.

Mr. Wright, who came to Lafayette in 1957 out of law school joined former Congressman Jimmy Domengeaux to practice law.

He went on to become a legend in the courtroom and bigger than life outside of the courthouse.

“It is with deep regret that we learned about the passing of Bob Wright last night in New Orleans. We have lost a dear friend, mentor and partner,” a statement from Jim Roy read.

In September, 2020 Wright and his law firm partners were selected for inclusion in 2020 and 2021 Best Lawyers in America and 2020 Super Lawyers.