Local artist “Cupid” set to perform “Cupid Shuffle” in Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade

Popular local artist Bryson “Cupid” Bernard will perform in this year’s Dunkin Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade.

Cupid has been commissioned to help the city of Philadelphia celebrate its 100th anniversary of hosting the parade with a special performance of his world famous, “Cupid Shuffle.”

The city’s first Thanksgiving Day parade was staged in 1920. It has since grown into one of the city’s most treasured traditions.

You can watch Cupid, and other special guest live on 6 action news beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.