LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Bayou Vermilion Conservation District has enlisted student creativity to boost education efforts on watersheds, runoff and pollution.

Students from six Lafayette area high schools are promoting water conservation through their unique works of art, and the public is asked to vote for their favorite.

View the barrels here, and vote for your favorite. Voting takes place through April 22.

You can see the rain barrels in person in a window display at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette.

The rain barrels are on sale through May 11 or while supplies last.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and city of Lafayette qualify for one barrel per residence at the subsidized price of $45.

Residents outside of LCG’s jurisdiction may purchase a barrel for $60. They’ll be available for pick up on Saturday, May 21 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Road.

Information about the program, including ordering a rain barrel, can be found at http://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program.