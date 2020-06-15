Local 10-year-old organizes upcoming rally for justice and equality

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Amiyah Rose Jones-Settle, a 10-year-old from Rayne, says she recognizes the need for increased unity within our community.

Inspired by this period of societal change, Amiyah has committed herself to increasing youth involvement and believes the events that define this moment will influence her future.

Amiyah believes that young people must be involved in the processes that will bring about positive change and now ask that everyone join the ‘Spread Some Love Youth Activism and Enlightenment Organization’ at a upcoming youth rally for equality and justice.

The rally will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rayne Frog Festival Pavilion from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The rally will be focused on promoting peace, equality, justice, youth activism, and youth empowerment.

“We welcome people of all races, creeds, political parties, genders, identities, and ages to join us! We will unite to peacefully demonstrate, play, sing, dance, and pray for progress and peace in our community.”

Masks are required for the safety of everyone, Amiyah says.

She ask that everyone bring a positive attitude, a sign with an uplifting message, chairs

and water.