Loaded gun found in parking lot of Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A customer discovered a loaded weapon in the parking lot of a local business late Saturday.

According to Lafayette Police, it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pinhook Road.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said officers were flagged down about a weapon lying in plain sight in the parking lot.

She said the officer picked it up, discovered it was loaded and began taking measures to secure it.

“It had not been reported stolen and is not tied to any criminal activity, so now we are attempting to locate the owner,” Dugas said.

The state of Louisiana does not prohibit the open carry of firearms in public. Therefore, it is legal in Louisiana without a permit for anyone at least 18 years or older to open carry.

Some areas are off-limits, including parades and bars and schools.