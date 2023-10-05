LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Interested in live music in Acadiana? There’s plenty to choose from, and something for almost any musical taste. Here is this weekend’s live music lineup.
Thursday, Oct. 5
- Rhythms on the River: Jet Seven, River Ranch Town Square, Lafayette: 5:30 p.m.
- Rob Saxy, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Dustin Sonnier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Chet Blackstone, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Darryl Fontenot, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Kaleb Olivier Duo, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Cajun Jam, Cajun Country lounge & Dance Hall, Church Point: 7 p.m.
- Cajun Jam, Feed & Seed, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
- Corey Ledet, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.
- Nouveau String Band, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Rock N Roses, The Tap Room, Lafayette
- Dead or Alive, The Tap Room (Youngsville)
Friday, Oct. 6
- Louisiana Cattle Festival and Fair Association, The Red Barn, Abbeville: 11 a.m.
- Forest Huval, Pie Bar at Cane River Pecan Company, New Iberia: 4 p.m.
- DTA! Celebración de la Hispanidad, Parc International, Lafayette: 5:45 p.m.
- Just Us Jazz, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Kip Sonnier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Julie Williams, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Chris Himel, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Uncle Fally & Donna Angelle, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Andy Smith, Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina downtown, Lafayette: 6:30 p.m.
- Zach Edwards & The Medicine with Gino V, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
- Live Music, POUR, Youngsville: 7 p.m.
- Legacy Reunion: Earth Wind & Fire ALUMNI, Heymann Center, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.
- Pablo Pellerin Trio & Michael Scott Boudreaux, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Live Music at Toby’s, Toby’s Lounge & Event Center, Opelousas: 8 p.m.
- Basin Street Band, The Ruins, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- Rory Suire, Route 92, Youngsville: 9 p.m.
- Nick-L-Beer, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- THE PRELUDE: ARTISTS RISING, Hideaway Hall, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- Rayne Civic Center Pavillion, Rayne
Saturday, Oct. 7
- Don Fontenot Band, Fred’s in Mamou, Mamou: 8 a.m.
- Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 8 a.m.
- Saturday Morning Jam Sessions, The Savoy Music Center, Eunice: 9 a.m.
- Cajun Jam, Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, Lafayette: 9 a.m.
- Lance Dubroc, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
- Louisiana Cattle Festival and Fair Association, The Red Barn, Abbeville: 11 a.m.
- Major Handy & Paul Wiltz, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
- Cajun French Music Jam at Vermilionville, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.
- Gritz’n’Gravy, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 4 p.m.
- Vibe Sessions 3, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Tony Bruce, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Lance Dubroc, Charley G’s, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Les Contes De Galerie (Stories on the Porch) Johanna Divine, Johnson’s Boucaniere, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Ethan Hunt, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Sugar Jam: Radio Zydeco, Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville: 6 p.m.
- Michael Lockett Jazz, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Donna Angelle and Uncle Fallay, Agave Downtown, Lafayette: 6:30 p.m.
- Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns, Lakeview Park, Eunice: 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Toby’s, Toby’s Lounge & Event Center, Opelousas: 8 p.m.
- Pocket Chocolate, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- That 90s Show, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- T.K. Hulin, Tony Goulas, Steve Adams, Route 92, Youngsville: 9 p.m.
- Julian Primeaux, The Grouse Room, Lafayette: 10 p.m.
- KBON 101.1 Music Festival, Rayne Civic Center Pavillion, Rayne