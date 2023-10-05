LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Interested in live music in Acadiana? There’s plenty to choose from, and something for almost any musical taste. Here is this weekend’s live music lineup.

Thursday, Oct. 5

  • Rhythms on the River: Jet Seven, River Ranch Town Square, Lafayette: 5:30 p.m.
  • Rob Saxy, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Dustin Sonnier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
  • Chet Blackstone, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Darryl Fontenot, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
  • Kaleb Olivier Duo, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Cajun Jam, Cajun Country lounge & Dance Hall, Church Point: 7 p.m.
  • Cajun Jam, Feed & Seed, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
  • Corey Ledet, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.
  • Nouveau String Band, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
  • Rock N Roses, The Tap Room, Lafayette
  • Dead or Alive, The Tap Room (Youngsville)

Friday, Oct. 6

  • Louisiana Cattle Festival and Fair Association, The Red Barn, Abbeville: 11 a.m.
  • Forest Huval, Pie Bar at Cane River Pecan Company, New Iberia: 4 p.m.
  • DTA! Celebración de la Hispanidad, Parc International, Lafayette: 5:45 p.m.
  • Just Us Jazz, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Kip Sonnier, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
  • Julie Williams, Charley G’s Seafood Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Chris Himel, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
  • Uncle Fally & Donna Angelle, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Andy Smith, Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina downtown, Lafayette: 6:30 p.m.
  • Zach Edwards & The Medicine with Gino V, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
  • Live Music, POUR, Youngsville: 7 p.m.
  • Legacy Reunion: Earth Wind & Fire ALUMNI, Heymann Center, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.
  • Pablo Pellerin Trio & Michael Scott Boudreaux, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
  • Live Music at Toby’s, Toby’s Lounge & Event Center, Opelousas: 8 p.m.
  • Basin Street Band, The Ruins, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
  • Rory Suire, Route 92, Youngsville: 9 p.m.
  • Nick-L-Beer, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
  • THE PRELUDE: ARTISTS RISING, Hideaway Hall, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
  • Rayne Civic Center Pavillion, Rayne

Saturday, Oct. 7

  • Don Fontenot Band, Fred’s in Mamou, Mamou: 8 a.m.
  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 8 a.m.
  • Saturday Morning Jam Sessions, The Savoy Music Center, Eunice: 9 a.m.
  • Cajun Jam, Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, Lafayette: 9 a.m.
  • Lance Dubroc, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
  • Louisiana Cattle Festival and Fair Association, The Red Barn, Abbeville: 11 a.m.
  • Major Handy & Paul Wiltz, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
  • Cajun French Music Jam at Vermilionville, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.
  • Gritz’n’Gravy, Bayou Teche Brewing, Arnaudville: 4 p.m.
  • Vibe Sessions 3, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Tony Bruce, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
  • Lance Dubroc, Charley G’s, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Les Contes De Galerie (Stories on the Porch) Johanna Divine, Johnson’s Boucaniere, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Ethan Hunt, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
  • Sugar Jam: Radio Zydeco, Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville: 6 p.m.
  • Michael Lockett Jazz, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
  • Donna Angelle and Uncle Fallay, Agave Downtown, Lafayette: 6:30 p.m.
  • Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns, Lakeview Park, Eunice: 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Toby’s, Toby’s Lounge & Event Center, Opelousas: 8 p.m.
  • Pocket Chocolate, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
  • That 90s Show, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
  • T.K. Hulin, Tony Goulas, Steve Adams, Route 92, Youngsville: 9 p.m.
  • Julian Primeaux, The Grouse Room, Lafayette: 10 p.m.
  • KBON 101.1 Music Festival, Rayne Civic Center Pavillion, Rayne

