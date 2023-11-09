LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Want to listen to live music right here in Acadiana? These venues will have some musical performances from various local artists this upcoming weekend.
This will be updated weekly. Bookmark this for your live music information.
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Jake Spinella, Charley G’s, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Dan Coolik Jazz Duo, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Major Handy Band, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Rory Suire, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Slim & Jim, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Cajun Jam, Cajun Country Lounge & Dance Hall, Church Point: 7 p.m.
- the Has Beans, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
- An Evening with Anne Savoy, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette: 7:30 p.m.
- Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys, Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
- Port Barre Cracklin Festival, Veterans Park, Port Barre
- Kip Sonnier, Agave Youngsville
Friday, Nov. 10
- Will & Phil Duo, Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar, New Iberia: 4 p.m.
- A Tale of Two Times | The Music of Antonín Dvořák, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory of Music, St. John’s Cathedral, Lafayette: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
- 2 in the Chamber, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Brazos & Mary, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Julie Williams, Charley G’s, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Karl Songne, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Sharona, Prejean’s, Broussard: 6 p.m.
- Jaxon Meche, Adopted Dog Brewing, Lafayette: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
- La Maison de Begnaud House Friday Night Jam, La Maison de Begnaud, Scott: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Kip Sonnier, Route 92, Youngsville: 6:30 p.m.
- The Cast, Agave Downtown, Lafayette: 6:30 p.m.
- Julian Primeaux at Hideaway, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Steve Adams Band, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Telekinetic Yeti & JD Pinkus, Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Cajun Company Band, Route 92, Youngsville: 8:30 p.m.
- EDM Takeover with Gonza, Yoduh, Adaway, Fabrikatr, Isec, Feed & Seed, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- Stone Soul Revival, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- The Rouge Krewe, Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- Shotgun Lillie, The Grouse Room, Lafayette: 10 p.m.
- JC Melancon, Agave Youngsville
- One Trick Pony, Toby’s Lounge, Opelousas
Saturday, Nov. 11
- Atchafalaya Basin Festival, Henderson: 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Donny Broussard Band, Fred’s in Mamou, Mamou: 8 a.m.
- Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Buck and Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 8 a.m.
- Cajun Jam, Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, Lafayette: 9 a.m.
- Saturday Morning Jam Sessions, The Savoy Music Center, Eunice: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Andrew Wain Jazz Guitar, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
- Major Handy & Paul Wiltz, Bon Temps Grill, Lafayette: 11 a.m.
- Cajun French Music Jam, Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Jam Session, Touchet’s Bar, Maurice: 2 p.m.
- Zydeco Capital Jam, St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, Opelousas: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Live Music, Bayou Techer Brewing, Arnaudville: 4 p.m.
- EDM Night @ Artmosphere *Artwalk Afterparty*, Artmosphere Bistro, Lafayette: 5 p.m.
- Tunes on the Teche, Parc Des Pont, Breaux Bridge: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Audrey Broussard, Charley G’s, Lafayette: 6 p.m.
- Jeff Dugan, Buck & Johnny’s, Breaux Bridge: 6 p.m.
- Kip Sonnier, Prejean’s, Broussard: 6 p.m.
- Paper Jam, SHUCKS!, Abbeville: 6 p.m.
- Capra Album Release Party, Feed & Seed, Lafayette: 7 p.m.
- American Brew, Hideaway on Lee, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Cedric Watson, Lakeview Park, Eunice: 8 p.m.
- Kurt Boudreaux Due, Whiskey & Vine, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Night Revival, The Lucid Furs, & Dark Effects, Freetown Boom Boom Room, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Nik Parr + The Selfless Lovers, Blue Moon Saloon, Lafayette: 8 p.m.
- Corey Ledet, La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall, Breaux Bridge: 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
- GTO Party Band, Rock’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, Lafayette: 9 p.m.
- The Eighties Experience, Route 92, Youngsville: 10 p.m.
- Zizzi & LVVRS, The Grouse Room, Lafayette: 10 p.m.
- Dynamic Duo, Agave Youngsville
- Straight Whiskey, Toby’s Lounger, Opelousas
