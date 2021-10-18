Listener-supported public radio station KRVS opens Fall Fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s NPR-affiliate radio station, KRVS, is in the midst of its semi-annual fundraiser. KRVS is a public, listener-supported station whose mission is to highlight Acadiana’s culture while educating and entertaining listeners.

KRVS holds two fundraisers per year to sustain its mission of supporting local artists, musicians, writers, etc. Radio hosts and staff pitch live each Fall and Spring to encourage listeners to pledge donations to the station. The Fall fundraiser is running Oct. 15 – Oct. 24, 2021.

Listeners can call in and make their donation during live pitch times at 337-482-KRVS (5787), or donate online at krvs.org.

“As a public radio station, KRVS’s mission is to provide quality programming that educates and entertains,” explained Interim General Manager Patrick Mould, “but also highlight anyway we can the uniqueness of this region. For decades, our music has attracted the attention of enthusiasts from around the world.”

KRVS’s local programming focuses on Acadiana’s unique cultures with shows hosted in Louisiana Cajun French and Creole, as well as shows hosted in Spanish. KRVS also offers locally produced shows featuring world music such as K-POP, Reggae, Afropop, Japanese rock, Celtic, Kréyol, and more.

KRVS’s programming is available on the dial at 88.7 FM, online via their free live-stream, and on-demand online.

Live performances by the Daiquiri Queens, Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez, & Dustin Gaspard of DG & the Freetown Sound will be featured throughout the week during KRVS’s rock/alternative program Medicine Ball Caravan hosted by Cecil Doyle from 11 a.m. – Noon.