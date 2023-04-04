LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Finding programs that serve and entertain children does not always come easy. This is a list of youth programs offered across Acadiana, ranging sports, music, performing arts and more. If you have a program you would like added, email news@klfy.com
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- YMCA Carencro Heights Elementary: Dismissal to 5:30 p.m.
- YMCA Ernest Gallet Elementary: Dismissal to 6 p.m.
- YMCA Milton Elementary: Dismissal to 6 p.m.
- Camp Calvary: 5:30 pick up time, transportation provided from school
- Charles M. Burke Elementary Extended Learning: 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Willow Charter Academy “Coach K’s Kids”: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana
- Pucci Percussion: Program for young African-American boys teaching African drumming. To join contact Herbert Green at (337) 443-3432 or visit the Pucci Percussion Facebook page.
- KidStrong Acadiana: Milestone accelerator for kids walking through 11 years old, focused on brain development, physical development and character development.
- Wonderland Performing Arts: Offers after school classes for ages 4-18 in Acting, Music, Dance, Playwriting, Auditioning and more.
- Christian Youth Theater Lafayette: Offers a variety of voice, drama, dance and specialty classes offered up to two hours a week for ages 4-18.
- Hearts of Hope: Provides several 6 week courses for teens and young girls about advancing their future and improving their confidence.
- SMILE Community Action Center: offers afterschool homework assistance for children.
- Music Academy of Acadiana: Offers piano, guitar, voice, drum, ukele and more for toddlers and older youth.
ACADIA PARISH
- AMIkids Acadiana: AMIkids Acadiana partners with Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice to provide a residential program for boys ages 14-18.
- Acadia Parish 4-H: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.
EVANGELINE PARISH
- Evangeline Parish 4-H: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.
- Ville Platte Dixie Youth Baseball: Nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides a youth recreational baseball and softball.
IBERIA PARISH
- Iberia Boys & Girls Club: Offers UPS Road Codes, Junior Leaders, Rooted Jr. in partnership with Family Tree of Acadiana, Smart Girls, and Torch Club. Also focuses on Academic success and character development.
- Iberia Soccer Association: Offers quality youth soccer program.
- Lydia Youth Baseball Association: Family friendly recreational league educating youth on baseball/softball
- New Heights Gymnastics: The ultimate gymnastics and pole vault center in New Iberia.
- Progressive Martial Arts Training: Offers Wing Chun (Kung Fu style), Muay Thai Kickboxing, Kali – a Filipino Martial Art and Grappling/Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for children and adults.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- Jeff Davis 4-H: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Youth Leadership Council: provide a forum for youth leaders of SLP to promote youth leadership.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
ST. MARY PARISH
- St. Mary Central Dixie Youth: Youth baseball leagues located Berwick and Bayou Vista.
VERMILION PARISH
- North Vermilion Youth Athletic Association: Offers several sports to the youth of Vermilion Parish.