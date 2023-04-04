LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Finding programs that serve and entertain children does not always come easy. This is a list of youth programs offered across Acadiana, ranging sports, music, performing arts and more. If you have a program you would like added, email news@klfy.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH

ACADIA PARISH

AMIkids Acadiana : AMIkids Acadiana partners with Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice to provide a residential program for boys ages 14-18.

: AMIkids Acadiana partners with Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice to provide a residential program for boys ages 14-18. Acadia Parish 4-H: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Parish 4-H : Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.

: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18. Ville Platte Dixie Youth Baseball: Nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides a youth recreational baseball and softball.

IBERIA PARISH

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis 4-H: Delivered through LSU AgCenter, 4-H offers hands-on science, math, and agriculture projects for ages 8-18.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Youth Leadership Council: provide a forum for youth leaders of SLP to promote youth leadership.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Central Dixie Youth: Youth baseball leagues located Berwick and Bayou Vista.

VERMILION PARISH