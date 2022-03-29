(KLFY) There is a strong chance for severe weather Wednesday, mostly late in the day and evening hours, according to Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton.

He says there is also a high wind warning for most of the day.

The following is a list of announced school closures and/or short day for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Schools Superintendent Carey Laviolette has announced that schools will dismiss early on March 30, due to the severe weather threat of strong winds, thunderstorms, and possible tornadic activity. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Acadiana Christian School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Lafayette Parish

John Paul the Great Academy will be closed Wednesday, March 30, due to inclement weather. Classes will resume on Thursday, March 31.

All Lafayette Parish Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 30.

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed Wednesday, March 30.

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Schools Superintendent Darwin Charles says all campuses and district offices will be closed Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Sacred Heart of Ville Platte has announced that school will dismiss at 12 noon, March 30.

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas Catholic will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

LSU Eunice will be closed Wednesday, March 30. In addition to the campus’s closure, all in-person classes will be canceled. Chartwell’s Food Services will be opened to serve the residents of Bengal Village.

KLFY will update this list when information comes into our newsroom.