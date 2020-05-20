List of locations in Acadiana collecting donations for Church Point tornado victims

ACADIA PARISH, LA. (KLFY) A total of five families lost their homes in Sunday’s EF3 tornado in the Church Point area.

If you would like to help them get back on their feet, there are three donation drop off locations in Acadiana.

Wild Child Essentials, 129 W. Landry Street Opelousas, La.

Scottie Beans Theatre Productions, 119 N. Main Street, Church Point, La.

Cafe Maison, 583 Grand Marais Road, Church Point, La.

Some families have set up GoFundMe accounts on their personal pages. You can contact Shauna Sias at 337-308-8564 for more information.