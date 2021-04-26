List of local fundraisers and donation methods to support families of Acadiana Seacor Power victims

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This is a compiled list of fundraisers and donation methods to support the search and rescue efforts and families of the Seacor Power victims. It will continue to be updated.

  • April 26 – Cristiano Ristorante in Houma is donating 20% of the day’s sales to the United Cajun Navy
  • April 26 – Make Em Wink Adventures, LLC. An online auction of a 3-person, fully-guided goose hunt in Gueydan, La. 100% of the proceeds will go to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 26 – Raffle for 100 lbs of fresh shrimp. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
  • April 27 – Acadia Dermatology and Aesthetic Center is holding a raffle, prizes will be drawn on Tuesday, April 27. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the United Cajun Navy:
  • April 29 and May 1 – Grate Boards by Jenna. Mini charcuterie boxes available for purchase, 50% of the proceeds go to the wife of Dylan Daspit and fiancé of Jay Guevara:
  • May 5 – Bring Our Boys Home T-shirt fundraiser to support the families of Dylan Daspit of New Iberia and Jay Guevara of Lafayette:
  • May 6 – Swampland Revival show at Rock N’ Bowl de Lafayette. 100% of profits will go to the families of Jay Guevara of Lafayette and Dylan Daspit of New Iberia. Tickets can be purchased at www.rocknbowl.com/lafayette:
  • May 8 – A crawfish boil fundraiser at The Crawfish Couyon & Friend’s. Proceeds will go to the families of Dylan Daspit and Jay Guevara:
  • Merchandise by the Pressure Professor. 100% of profits will be donated to search efforts.
  • Cul-de-Sac Creations & Boutique – Custom door hangers are available for purchase. 100% of proceeds will be donated:
  • CashApp to support the family of Gregory Walcott:
  • There are benefit accounts set up for the families of Dylan Daspit and Jay Guevara at Community First Bank:
  • Liberty Tax (4702 Johnston St., Lafayette) – 50% of tax preparation fees will go to the families of Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit. Must mention Facebook post to your tax preparer:
  • An official address for sympathy cards and letters for the families has been established. United Cajun Navy volunteers will sort and hand-deliver mail to each of the families:

United Cajun Navy, Family Cards/Letters, P.O. Box 993, Grand Isle, LA 70358

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar