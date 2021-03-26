List of Covid Testing sites for March 29-April 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Below is the list of places where you can get a Covid Test for the week of March 29-April 2nd.
Parish
|Name of Site
|Address
|Hours of Operation
|Phone Number
|Acadia
|Walgreens
|806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA
|By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
|337-783-8316
|Acadia
|SWLA Crowley
|526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
|By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm
|Call for appointment 337-783-5519
|Evangeline
|Evangeline Family Medicine
|505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA
|Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 8:30am-11:30am
|337-363-0604 Southwest Primary
|Lafayette
|Northside Community Health Center
|1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
|Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 1pm-5pm
|337-232-6787
|Lafayette
|SWLA Lafayette
|500 Patterson Lafayette LA
|By Appointment Only: Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm
|Call for appointment 337-769-9451
|Lafayette
|Compassionate Care Clinic
|3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA
|Monday March 29th and Wednesday March 31st 5pm to 7pm
|Call for appointment 337-454-3352
|Lafayette
|Walgreens
|5416 Cameron Street Scott LA
|By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
|337-266-5884
|Lafayette
|Total Wellness Group
|3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
|Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 5pm to 7pm
|Call for appointment 337-534-0911
|St Landry
|Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
|8762 La-182 Opelousas LA
|Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 8am-11am
|337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
|St Landry
|Walgreens
|410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
|By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
|337-942-4228
|St Martin
|Walgreens
|1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
|By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
|337-507-3813