List of Covid Testing sites for March 29-April 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Below is the list of places where you can get a Covid Test for the week of March 29-April 2nd.


Parish		Name of SiteAddressHours of OperationPhone Number   
AcadiaWalgreens806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LABy Appointment Only:  Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing337-783-8316   
AcadiaSWLA Crowley526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LABy Appointment Only:  Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-783-5519   
EvangelineEvangeline Family Medicine505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LATuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st  8:30am-11:30am                                                           337-363-0604     Southwest Primary   
LafayetteNorthside Community Health Center1800 Louisiana Ave  Lafayette LATuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st 1pm-5pm                                                                337-232-6787   
LafayetteSWLA Lafayette500 Patterson  Lafayette LABy Appointment Only:  Monday March 29th through Thursday April 1st 9am to 12pm Call for appointment 337-769-9451   
LafayetteCompassionate Care Clinic3400 Moss St. Suite B  Lafayette LAMonday March 29th and Wednesday March 31st   5pm to 7pm                                                  Call for appointment    337-454-3352   
LafayetteWalgreens5416 Cameron Street Scott LABy Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing337-266-5884   
LafayetteTotal Wellness Group3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette Tuesday March 30th and Thursday April 1st  5pm to 7pm Call for appointment 337-534-0911   
St LandrySouthwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas8762 La-182 Opelousas LAMonday March 29th through Thursday April 1st  8am-11am337-942-2005    Southwest Primary   
St LandryWalgreens410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LABy Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing337-942-4228   
St MartinWalgreens1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing337-507-3813   
    
 
 

