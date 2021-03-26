List of Covid Testing sites for March 29-April 2

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) -- Move the Mindset (MTM) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) will hold a virtual memorial on Saturday, March 27 for an 1896 lynching victim in Carencro.

Louis Sinclair, also known as Louis Senegal, was taken from the Carencro Jail, beaten and lynched on March 24, 1896. Samples of soil from the area where Sinclair was last seen will be displayed in Lafayette Parish and at EJI memorials in Montgomery, Ala.