See a list of businesses that have violated Lousiana’s Open Safely mandates

(The Advertiser)- Nearly 700 Louisiana restaurants, bars and other businesses failed inspections in July after violations of the governor’s safe-open order were discovered, including requirements like face coverings and capacity limits.

Authorities already have suspended the operating licenses of four businesses that failed inspections three times and another 14 businesses risk having their licenses suspended after failing two inspections, according to records from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Louisiana businesses affirmed in May filings with the State Fire Marshal’s Office that they would comply with the Open Safely mandates issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards as a condition of reopening.

Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of reopening, as Edwards has extended the period with more restrictions, including closing bars to on-site service and a face mask mandate.