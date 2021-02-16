List of Acadiana school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 17

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17. This list will be updated to include Thursday closures, if necessary.
- Lafayette Parish public schools (weather)
- Jeff Davis Parish public schools (weather)
- Evangeline Parish public schools (holiday)
- Iberia Parish public schools (holiday)
- St. Mary Parish public schools (holiday)
- Vermilion Parish public schools (holiday)
- Acadia Parish public schools (weather)
- St. Landry Parish public schools (weather)
- St. Martin Parish public schools (weather)
- LSUE — campus closed, online classes will be held
- Willow Charter Academy
- ALL FOUR locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy
This post will be updated as new information becomes available.