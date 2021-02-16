List of Acadiana school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 17

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17. This list will be updated to include Thursday closures, if necessary.

Lafayette Parish public schools (weather)

Jeff Davis Parish public schools (weather)

Evangeline Parish public schools (holiday)

Iberia Parish public schools (holiday)

St. Mary Parish public schools (holiday)

Vermilion Parish public schools (holiday)

Acadia Parish public schools (weather)

St. Landry Parish public schools (weather)

St. Martin Parish public schools (weather)

LSUE — campus closed, online classes will be held

Willow Charter Academy

ALL FOUR locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.