List of Acadiana closures/cancellations due to Ida

LAST UPDATED: 8/27/21, 11:47 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The following is a list of closures and cancellations due to Tropical Storm Ida.

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED AS NEW INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

(no announcements yet)

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

  • Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and its satellite sites will be closed. Operations expected to resume on Tuesday
  • Louisiana Comic-Con at the Cajundome Convention Center has been canceled.
  • Cajun Comic Relief is canceled.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

  • Louisiana Comic-Con at the Cajundome Convention Center has been canceled.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

  • LSU-Eunice will be closed on Monday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday.
  • Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and its satellite sites will be closed. Operations expected to resume on Tuesday
  • Calcasieu Parish public schools will be closed. Operations expected to resume on Tuesday.
  • Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
  • Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed. Provided areas have electricity and accessible Internet services, Monday will be a virtual learning day for all students through Google Classroom. All schools are prepared to handle device checkout for students who indicated a need for a device in case of emergency school shutdowns. Home Internet/Wifi access is required for device checkout as well as all signed device usage agreement/optional maintenance plan forms. Devices checked out by parents/students are expected to be returned when schools reopen.
  • Acadia Parish schools will be closed. The system will update everyone Monday evening if there is a need to extend closure beyond Monday, but, at this time classes are planning to resume operations on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

