List of Acadiana closures/cancellations due to Ida

LAST UPDATED: 8/27/21, 11:47 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The following is a list of closures and cancellations due to Tropical Storm Ida.

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED AS NEW INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

(no announcements yet)

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and its satellite sites will be closed. Operations expected to resume on Tuesday

at the Cajundome Convention Center has been canceled. Cajun Comic Relief is canceled.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

MONDAY, AUG. 30