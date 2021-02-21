List: Monday school reopenings parish by parish

(KLFY) Here is a parish by parish list of school reopenings for Monday, February 22, 2021.

  • Acadia Parish Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, February 22
  • Calcasieu Parish Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, February 22
  • Iberia Parish Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, February 22
  • Lafayette Parish Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, February 22
  • Vermilion Parish Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, February 22

