LIST: Local hospitals’ visitation guidelines altered due to COVID uptick

(KLFY) — Many hospitals are altering their visitation guidelines due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Here’s a list of local hospitals’ guidelines:

Ochsner Lafayette General:

Please note that, for your safety and the safety of our patients, masking is strictly enforced for all

employees, patients, and guests and those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave – no

exceptions. Mask must also be worn properly, ensuring that the nose and mouth are covered

continuously.

Children under two years of age are excluded from masking requirements. Visitors must be at least 12

years of age and always remain in the patient’s room. Visitors are to maintain social distancing at all

times, including in waiting rooms, cafeterias, and other shared areas.

This policy affects all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status in accordance with the

requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Information was accessed on their website’s updated visitor policy.

Our Lady of Lourdes:

PATIENT AND VISITOR GUIDELINES:

All visitors must be at least 18 years old, unless the parent/guardian of the patient. (Clergy are not considered or counted as one of the visitors. They may visit as requested)

SCREENING:

All visitors will continue to be screened daily for symptoms, including:

Fever greater than or equal to 100.4°F

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Congestion that differs from their typical seasonal allergies

Body aches

Fatigue

Loss of smell/taste

Diarrhea

Active COVID Infection or recent exposure

If a visitor says “YES” to any of the screening symptoms, they will not be allowed entry into the facility.

MASKS:

With the well-being and protection of our team, patients and community in mind, we require all visitors to wear masks upon entering our facilities:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

This includes members of our team, even in non-clinical areas.

Visitors must mask when a caregiver enters the room

Exceptions to the Lourdes Visitor Policy and after hours:

End of Life: Patients admitted for end-of-life evaluation and treatment, or patients being evaluated for and/or receiving hospice care, including persons under investigation, suspected COVID-19 and COVID-19 positive patients, may have immediate family members visit and the number of visitors and times for visitation will be coordinated with the units Director of Nursing or House Supervisor. End of life is defined as anticipated death with an active do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order in place and/or planned withdrawal of life-sustaining interventions (e.g., ventilator).

Information was accessed on their website’s updated visitor policy.