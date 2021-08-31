LIST: How to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KLFY) — Here’s a comprehensive list of Acadiana organizations, churches, and nonprofits that are helping assist in disaster relief from Hurricane Ida.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is accepting donations at 815 Ryan St., Lake Charles from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There’s an online donation tracking form for hurricane goods.

Donations can be made online at https://unitedwayswla.org/Donate, by texting “disasterfund” to 41444, or by mail to 815 Ryan St., Lake Charles, La 70601.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is looking for people for the following jobs to assist in disaster relief:

Data Collection / Call Center

Tarp Teams

Damage Assessment

Muck Out / Clean Up

Debris Removal & Chainsaw Crew

Food Service Team Member

Click here to register your group to volunteer, and click here to reach the general offer of assistance form. Catholic Charities of Acadiana also has a donation site and a disaster assistance Amazon list.

The Louisiana Policy Institution for Children is collecting donations to provide childcare providers with financial assistance to aid their recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Bullybox Passion Project will collect donations at a supply drive on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Java Square in Opelousas, located at 103 W. St. Landry St. For more information, email Thebullyboxpassionproject@gmail.com or call 337-308-8564.

The Covenant Love Truck from Covenant United Methodist Church needs donations and volunteers to deliver relief and supplies to impacted areas. The following items are requested:

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Small tents

Baby and adult diapers/wipes

Water

Gatorade

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Non-perishable snacks

Bug spray

Flashlights/lanterns

Batteries

Hand sanitizer/cleaner

Chainsaw and generator oil

Donations are currently being accepted through Monday, Sept. 6, each day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Covenant Church at 300 E. Martial Ave., Lafayette. Monetary donations are also accepted through Venmo to @Love-Truck.

St. Edmond’s Catholic Church will start collecting supplies on Thursday, Sept. 2 and will accept supplies through Friday, Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.

Cleaning supplies (bleach, soap, mops, brooms, cleaning towels, soaps, personal hygiene supplies)

Bottled water

The products will be distributed in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, our neighbors to the East. Monetary donations can be made with a check made to St Edmond Catholic Church with the notation Hurricane Relief. For more information visit their website.

Southcentral Region 4 United for Christ is uniting to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. If you are interested in helping volunteer or donating, contact one of their directors:

Iberia Parish: Rev. Wilfred Johnson 337-241-1972

St. Mary Parish: Rev. Frederick McDaniel 337-210-6090

St. Martin Parish: Bro. Manwell Roberson 225-361-1792

Vermilion Parish: Apostle Crystal Randle 337-230-6693

Lafayette Parish: Sister Marja Broussard 337-501-7617 & Bishop James GardinerJr. 337-257-5815

Imani Temple #49 will accept donations on Friday, Sept. 3 at 201 E. Willow St. in Lafayette.

Water and drinks

Diapers and wipes

Cleaning supplies

Non-perishable foods

Toiletries, toilet paper, soap

If interested in volunteering, call 337-501-7617.

Cardon Sales Company will hold a donation drive at 213 Cummings Rd., Broussard. Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – noon. They are accepting the following:

Water

Sports drinks

Large plastic tarps

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mold killer, rubber gloves, squeegees, mops, paper towels)

Leaf rakes

5 gallon buckets

Garbage bags

Diapers/wipes

Toilet paper

Flat head shovels

Non-perishable food items

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Jefferson Street Pub is holding a donation drive on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. The main supplies needed are the following:

Water

Food

Household goods

Clothes

Toys

School supplies

Batteries

Flashlights

Bug spray

JSP’s address is 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. If you’re interested in making donations contact Dylan Sherman at 318-820-2950.

Reve Coffee Roasters will donate a percentage of sales from the week of August 30 – Sept. 3 toward relief efforts. They are also designating both Coffee Lab locations in Lafayette as supply dropoff locations. Items needed include the following:

Tarps

Gas cans

Tools (roof nails, tire plugs, etc.)

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, etc.)

Toiletries/hygiene items (soap, toilet paper, tampons/pads, etc.)

Diapers, baby wipes, formula

Water, non-perishable snacks/food, sports drinks

Pet food

Bug spray and sunscreen

Tents, sleeping bags

Flashlights, batteries

Face masks, gloves

The Coffee Labs are located at 200-A Jefferson St., Lafayette, and 1042 Camellia Blvd #6, Lafayette. Donations are accepted during business hours at both locations until Sunday, Sept. 5.

United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Banks, and Catholic Charities of Acadiana are hosting a food/supply drive from Sept. 3-17 on Mondays-Friday (with the exception of Labor Day) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Supplies can also be purchased on their Amazon Wishlist.

Visit United Way’s supply drive page on their website for more information and a list of acceptable donations. To volunteer, follow this link: https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/.

Democratic Socialists of Southwest Louisiana is accepting donations and coordinating supply runs in partnership with SWLA Do No Harm and Mutual Aid Disaster Relief. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

The Franklin Fire Department will have a donation drop-off site set up at 512 First St., Franklin from Sept. 3-5 at 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

This list will continue to be updated as we receive more information.