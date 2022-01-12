LIST: Acadiana schools closed or transitioning to remote learning due to COVID

Last updated: 1/12/22, 2:57 p.m.

The following public schools have been closed or transitioned to remote learning due to recent COVID-19 spikes. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Arnaudville Middle School — REMOTE LEARNING

Goes into effect: Thursday, Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13 In-person learning resumes: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18 St. Landry Parish School Board officials said they are working to get students devices issued as of Jan. 12. If your child was absent and did not receive a device and needs one, please call the school to arrange a pick-up time. Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule joining the Classroom Google Meet for each period. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

Cankton Elementary School — REMOTE LEARNING

Goes into effect: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 12 In-person learning resumes: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18 St. Landry Parish School Board officials said students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule. All necessary devices will go home today with students. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building. There will not be school on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

F.K. White Middle School (Lake Charles) — CLOSED

Closed: Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14

At this point, it is not possible for us to obtain all needed substitutes to conduct face-to-face instruction for the next two days.

Like with our closures from yesterday, virtual learning opportunities will be available to students based on staff availability. We are asking students to check their CPSB email frequently for instructional updates from the school.

Please know that these decisions are not taken lightly, but the safety of all stakeholders will always be our number one priority.

Leonville Elementary School — REMOTE LEARNING

Goes into effect: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 12 In-person learning resumes: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18 St. Landry Parish School Board officials said students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule. All necessary devices will go home today with students. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building. There will not be school on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Opelousas Jr. High — REMOTE LEARNING

Goes into effect: Thursday, Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13 In-person learning resumes: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18 St. Landry Parish School Board members said students should have their devices. If your child was absent and did not receive a device and needs one, please call the school to arrange a pick-up time. Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule joining the Classroom Google Meet for each period. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

Central Middle School — REMOTE LEARNING

Goes into effect: Thursday, Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13 In-person learning resumes: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 18 The St. Landry Parish School Board is working to issue hotspots to students in need of them today. If your child did not receive a hotspot and needs one, please call the school to arrange a pick-up time. Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule joining the Classroom Google Meet for each period. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

Westgate High School — REMOTE LEARNING